SALIX – Three teenagers were injured Wednesday when their Jeep crashed into a tree along Water Dam Road near Salix in Adams Township, authorities said.
A 15-year-old boy from Sidman, who did not have a driver's license, was driving a 2005 Jeep Rubicon in the 700 block of Water Dam Road around 3:38 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, drove into the woods and struck a tree, according to Adams Township police.
Two passengers, a 17-year-old boy from Windber and a 14-year-old girl from South Fork, climbed out of the vehicle, but it took firefighters from St. Michael, Dunlo and Richland Township 45 minutes to extricate the driver, police said.
Officer Nathaniel J. Yingling, of the state Fish & Boat Commission, said he was parked on the side of the road talking on his cellphone when the Jeep drove past him. Yingling continued driving when he spotted the crash, police said.
The 14-year-old girl was standing near the Jeep waiving her arms and the 17-year-old boy was found on the ground near the passenger side. The three teens were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with various injuries. The driver suffered a broken leg, police said.
Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss said it was fortunate the game commission officer found the crash because the teens had no working cellphones.
"Thank God for the officer from the game commission because they had no way to communicate when he came upon them," Moss said.
"Speed was a factor," he said.
Forest Hills and East Hills EMS also were at the scene.
