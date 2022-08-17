JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown teenager was jailed Wednesday after he was found with marijuana and a loaded handgun in a vehicle that was parked at Lorain Borough Park after hours, authorities allege.
City police charged Jayden Suder, 18, who has addresses on Cypress Avenue and Forest Avenue in the city’s Moxham section, with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, defiant trespassing and tampering with physical evidence.
According to a complaint affidavit, police found Suder behind the wheel of a Chevrolet station wagon that was parked at the top of Lorain Borough Park, 600 Green Valley St., at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday. Two girls, ages 17 and 18, also were in the vehicle.
Suder reportedly said they were “just chilling and smoking weed.”
Police allegedly recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun.
Suder was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.