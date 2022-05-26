JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – WJAC-TV, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will hold the 37th annual Donor Day blood drive June 9 at the following locations:
• 1 to 7 p.m., Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
• 1:30 to 7 p.m., Masonic Hall, 226 Beachley St., Meyersdale.
• 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bedford American Legion, 129 S. Richard St., Bedford.
This year’s goal is to collect 243 units of blood during the drive.
Each donor will receive a $10 gift card and an American Red Cross T-shirt.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “WJAC” as the sponsor code.
