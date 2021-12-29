CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The deaths of three siblings whose bodies were found on a Conemaugh Township property on Oct. 25 is being ruled natural, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Wednesday.
Ruth Kinsey, 68, and brothers Richland Kinsey, 70, and Donald Kinsey, 62, all died from COVID-19, Lees said. All had underlying medical conditions, he said.
The bodies of Ruth and Richard Kinsey were found inside a Baiker Street home. Donald Kinsey was found in a camper on the property, located near Daisytown.
“At the time of the deaths, it was odd that you have three individuals deceased within a short period of time in the same proximity to each other,” Lees said. “That’s why we did the autopsy, the toxicology and microbiology tests. The forensic facts are what they are.”
Ruth Kinsey was found in the kitchen, while Richard Kinsey was found seated in a chair in the living room. Donald Kinsey was found in bed in the camper where he lived, which was parked in the barn next door.
Lees said he was unsure if the family had been vaccinated.
The family dog was turned over to the Cambria County Humane Society in Richland Township.
