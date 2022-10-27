EBENSBURG, Pa. – The following people were sentenced on Thursday in Cambria County court by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III:
n Tyron Malcolm Robinson, 23, was sentenced to 21 to 84 months in a state correctional institute on a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license and 24 months of probation for recklessly endangering another person.
Robinson was arrested in relation to a shooting in Johnstown’s West End in March after he and two others allegedly began shooting after they exited a store.
According to a criminal complaint, a video from the Oakhurst Homes community shows one man wearing all red – who was later identified as Robinson – firing a gun, then running down Meridian Avenue and tucking a gun into his waistband before entering Building 24, leaving the building again and getting into a silver sedan.
n Earl Flynn, 41, was sentenced to 36 to 72 months in a state correctional institute followed by 24 months of probation on charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and procuring a weapon in prison.
Flynn was arrested in June after his girlfriend’s father told South Fork police he wanted the couple out of his house because of drug use. Drugs were allegedly in plain sight in the couple’s bedroom when Chief Donald J. Wyar went to serve the eviction notice on the couple’s side of the home.
According to a criminal complaint, Flynn was later searched, and police allegedly found 77 bags of suspected heroin and 2.78 grams of methamphetamine. A search of the home yielded a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including sheets, scales and baggies.
n Shianne Marie Kelley, 26, was sentenced to 18 to 24 months in a state correctional institute on a charge of receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, authorities allegedly found 41 baggies of marijuana in her living room during a raid in Johnstown in April along with a gym bag stuffed with baggies, scales and razors. The drugs had an estimated street value of nearly $8,000.
A total of 550 grams of marijuana, 24.4 grams of crack cocaine, two handguns, drug paraphernalia and $3,273 were allegedly recovered by drug agents. At least one of the guns had been reported stolen.
