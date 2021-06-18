Three local school districts, working in conjunction with the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program, have updated policies and purchased specialized equipment in an effort to help slow what one administrator described as an “epidemic” of vaping among students.
Blacklick Valley, Forest Hills and Richland children found vaping will be referred to a student assistance team and receive a consultation with a liaison from the county program.
Those schools also received funding, as part of the county program’s Environmental Strategies Reimbursement Project, for vape detectors to be installed before the start of the upcoming academic year.
“We’re thinking that we’re going to find a lot of kids that are in need of services,” Frederick Oliveros, administrator of the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program, said. “This will help the schools know that the behavior is going on and address it.”
Oliveros added: “We’re changing the environment by having the detector in the school. We’re changing the environment by having a new policy in place, so the kids, and the parents, and the staff, faculty are all aware of expectations surrounding the vaping behavior.”
Richland High School assistant principal Mark Mosorjak said the policies and detectors will help address the “epidemic.” But Mosorjak, along with Forest Hills Junior–Senior High School assistant principal Brian Kostan, emphasized that the steps are not meant to be punishment.
“This really isn’t about trying to catch kids vaping at school,” Mosorjak said. “The discipline aspect of this is not first and foremost to me. It’s getting kids help, making them aware that they’re addicted to nicotine because a lot of the kids aren’t even aware.”
Kostan added: “It’s not about the consequence. It’s about getting the kid healthy.”
Detectors, which can be placed in bathrooms and other locations, sense environmental changes, such as in humidity, that indicate vaping and send an app message to school officials.
“What I like about it is that it gives the kids an out,” Mosorjak said. “So, if you’re in the restroom and another kid has a vape and they say, ‘Why don’t you take a hit of this?’ ‘You know what, there’s a vape detector in here. I might get caught. I’m not doing that.’ I think it gives the kids another reason to be able to say no.”
The detectors can also notice decibel-level anomalies that could indicate incidents, such as a fight.
