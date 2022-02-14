JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three retail companies are slated to move from The Johnstown Galleria to the Richland Town Center in the spring, said Bob Varner, vice president of brokerage for Pennswood Commercial Realty.
Bath & Body Works will occupy 3,500 square feet of the former Dress Barn space and American Eagle Outfitters will fill out the remaining 4,000 square feet of that same endcap space, Varner said.
Both companies currently have locations in The Johnstown Galleria. Calls to the mall's management company, Spinoso Real Estate Group, were not returned.
"In certain markets, these tenants are choosing to vacate the malls, but remain in the markets where they’ve been fairly successful in the past," Varner said.
"Johnstown is one of those markets where these fashion tenants see the value of the dominant power center and the timing is now right to relocate."
Adjacent to those two new tenants, Varner has an additional new deal with Spencer’s Gifts to be located in the former Payless shoe store.
"'Spirit of Halloween,' which is owned by Spencer’s, did so well on a temporary basis in the center that they agreed to open a permanent store with us," Varner said.
The Richland Town Center's landlord, MPG Property Group, brought those deals to fruition.
"We are very pleased with the upgrade of tenants to the center with ULTA, Altmeyers, AEO, Bath & Body, and Spencers, all projected to open within a 10-month period speaks to the commitment of our team," Varner said.
"We will be fully occupied with a great roster of tenants by the end of the second quarter of 2022."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.