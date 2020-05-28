Three Philadelphia residents were jailed Wednesday, after they tossed heroin and crack cocaine from their vehicle during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, authorities allege.
County detectives charged Jamir Tazje Ciccero Hughes, 19, Imir Marquise Whitener, 20, and Jazlyn Moton, 22, with felony drug violations.
According to a criminal complaint, county detectives and state police attempted to stop a vehicle with tinted windows in the westbound lane near the Allegheny tunnels around 5 p.m.
The vehicle sped away with passengers allegedly tossing items out of the windows, the complaint said.
The vehicle was stopped at mile marker 114.
Investigators recovered a black plastic bag with three containers of packaging material, three baggies with large amounts of suspected crack cocaine, multiple bricks of heroin and a Pringles potato chip can, the complaint said.
A passing truck driver told investigators he saw someone throw a plastic bag out of the window.
Hughes, Whitener and Moton were arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville. They were sent to Somerset County Jail where each is being held on $125,000 bond.
