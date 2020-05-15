BOSWELL – Three men from Philadelphia were jailed on Friday after state police seized bulk amounts of heroin and crack cocaine and firearms during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Stonycreek Township, authorities allege.
Troopers from the Drug Law Enforcement Division charged Gilbert R. Gans, 39, Jameel Khalif Whiting, 24, and Usabo Sabir Jr., 24, with various drug and weapons charges.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers stopped a Hyundai SUV with New York registration that was following to close to another vehicle.
Troopers stopped the vehicle at 8:50 p.m. Thursday on I-76 near mile marker 122.
Troopers said they could smell the odor of marijuana as they approached the vehicle with Whiting at the wheel. A probable cause search was made. Troopers seized bulk amounts or heroin and crack cocaine and a bottle of promethizine, which is a sedative, the complaint said.
Troopers also seized a Springfield XDS .45 ACP pistol and a Smith and Wesson pistol. Both guns had the serial numbers obliterated.
Whiting, Gans and Sabir were arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. They were sent to the Somerset County Jail, where each is being held on $100,000 bond.
