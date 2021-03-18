BOSWELL – Three men from New York City will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of transporting methamphetamine on the Pennsylvania turnpike, authorities said.
Rudy Osvaldo Torres, 47, and Joseph Agramonte, 46, both of Bronx, and Jose Salcedo-Salcedo, 42, of Brooklyn, waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police, Salcedo-Salcedo was driving a 2021 Honda Pilot westbound along I-76 in Stonycreek Township on Monday.
Troopers stopped the vehicle for speeding and having tinted windows at mile marker 117.9, with Agramonte and Torres inside. When troopers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found drugs stashed in a hidden compartment that was in the center console, the complaint said.
Troopers seized 312 bricks of suspected methamphetamine.
The three men are being held in Somerset County Jail facing multiple drug charges.
