JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Mount Aloysius College and St. Francis University have been recognized as a Colleges of Distinction this year.
All three were lauded for career development with St. Francis and Pitt-Johnstown acknowledged for programs in education, engineering, nursing and business and the Mount being honored for its nursing, business and education offerings and military support.
Colleges of Distinction is an online resource that helps perspective post-secondary students examine schools around the country and the programs there.
To be considered for the honor, a college or university must undergo a rigorous vetting process consisting of a series of detailed interviews and in-depth research to make sure the institutions strive for excellence in student engagement, teaching, community and outcomes.
Colleges of Distinction handpicks a selection of top schools each year that are described as being well-equipped to provide a personalized education catered to students’ interests.
