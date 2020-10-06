Three local businesses have been named as “Best Places to Work in PA 2020.”
The competition is managed by Best Companies Group, and winners are published by the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business.
A total of 100 companies were recognized, including three in Johnstown – Concurrent Technologies Corp., 1st Summit Bank and Wessel & Company.
CTC, an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization, was one of 27 businesses honored in the large employer category, with 250 or more U.S. employees.
“We are very honored by this recognition of our work to create an environment where employees’ contributions are valued and celebrated,” said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., CTC president and CEO.
“Our staff members are personally invested in providing transformative solutions for our clients, and we are continually grateful for their contributions to our success.”
Wessel & Company and 1st Summit Bank did not return calls Tuesday about the recognition.
The contest assessment consists of an employer questionnaire (composing 25% of the overall score) and employee feedback collected through an anonymous, in-depth employee engagement and satisfaction survey (composing 75% of the overall score).
