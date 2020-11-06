Three Johnstown residents were arraigned Thursday, accused of dumping ingredients from a methamphetamine lab at Laurel Hill State Park in Lower Yoder Township in July, authorities said.
A park ranger for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources filed criminal charges against Amanda Kay Forney, 37, and Michael Allen Wisor II, 31, both of the 100 block of Sheridan Street, and Zachary John Peruso, 34, of the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, the trio allegedly manufactured methamphetamine in July using the "one pot" method – a small batch made in a single container – and then illegally dumped the waste on property owned by DCNR.
A resident notified authorities after seeing people dumping trash bags from a U-Haul truck.
The park ranger said he found seven trash bags on park property along Decker Avenue. Giant Eagle Pharmacy receipts found at the site showed multiple purchases of Top Care Decongestant containing pseudoephedrine, which can be modified to produce meth – a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that takes the form of a white crystalline powder.
Forney allegedly rented the U-Haul truck used to transport the trash that included garbage from Wisor's remodeling business, the complaint said.
The state police Clandestine Lab Response Team was called to clear the dump site.
The three were arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, on multiple charges relating to operating a meth lab and scattering rubbish.
Peruso and Wisor were sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000.
Forney was freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
