Three Johnstown residents are awaiting preliminary hearings, charged in connection with a payroll check-cashing scheme last year in Richland Township totaling $4,844.
Richland Township police charged Brion Raheem Cameron, 24, of the 700 block of Central Avenue, Abigail Phoenix Desir, 19, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, and Courtney Paige Triplie, 21, of the 700 block of Central Avenue, with forgery, conspiracy and theft by deception.
According to criminal complaints, the trio allegedly cashed four worthless business checks on Nov. 16 at Walmart in Richland Township using some of the money to purchase electronics.
The checks carried the company name of Active Movement LLC.
Richland Township police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said the charges were part of the three-county investigation involving state police in Somerset, state police in Ebensburg and Allegheny Township police in Blair County.
Gaudlip said the investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.