Three Johnstown men were charged on Friday with entering unlocked houses and vehicles in Southmont and Brownstown boroughs and making off with money, purses and stereo equipment. The trio also drove around with a stolen 2019 Ford Ecosport, authorities allege.
West Hills Regional police charged Gary Austin Blough, 19, of Solomon Street; Bryce Alexander Sarver, 19, of Joseph Street; and Keylan Antonio Moore, 19, of Nathanal Street, with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling at night time and related counts.
The thefts occurred on July 11.
According to a criminal complaint, the three men allegedly entered an unlocked residence in the 100 block of Gilbert Street, in Brownstown, and stole a key ring that was later found on the grass outside.
The men allegedly entered an unlocked 2016 Honda SUV in the 100 block of Jade Street, in Brownstown, taking a woman’s purse containing $230 cash and bank cards
Police found the purse and bank cards in the 100 block of Kartes Street, of Brownstown, the complaint said.
Police said they also recovered a second purse taken from an unlocked residence in the 100 block of Jade Street. The trio also is accused of stealing a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV that had the key left inside and electronic equipment from an unlocked 2016 Toyota Rav4, the complaint said.
Police said they were able to identify the thieves with the help of surveillance video and social media.
Blough, Sarver and Moore are waiting to be arraigned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.