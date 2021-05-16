Three people were hospitalized Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in the Sipesville area, Somerset County 911 officials said.
According to Sipesville fire Captain Pat Wood, crews were sent to the scene of the crash at 1:20 a.m. to find the two vehicles collided head-on along Somerset Pike.
Occupants were able to exit their vehicles, and three were taken by Somerset EMS to UPMC Somerset with what appeared to be minor injuries, Wood said.
The road was closed for more than an hour.
Acosta Fire Department assisted at the scene and Pennsylvania State Police were still investigation the cause of the crash, he said.
