Ebensburg voters had a choice between stability or change on their borough council, said Scot May, a Democratic incumbent in the primary election.
Voters appeared to favor stability moving into the fall election, unofficial primary results show.
On the Republican side of the primary, there were two incumbents and two newcomers competing for the chance to fill three seats on the council.
Theresa M. Jacoby is seeking her third third term on the council, and Douglas Tusing is seeking his fifth term. They secured equal portions of the total Republican vote – 26% each. Jacoby had 227 votes and Tusing ended the night with 226.
May won an uncontested Democratic primary with 361 votes or 90% of the total, and the other 10% went to write in candidates.
Jacoby is a health and life insurance specialist for Kim Springer-State Farm.
"I’ve been born and raised in Ebensburg, and I just have a commitment to volunteerism in the community," she said. "I want to serve in the best interest of the residents. I like to be a voice for the people."
To her supporters, she said: "Thank you for your trust in me."
Tusing is associate broker with Estep Realty Services.
"I've been on the board for 16 years now," he said. "I like the way things are going and I want to continue making Ebensburg a better place to live, work and play."
Tusing said he was pleased Ebensburg had five candidates, including May, who are ran for the three seats available.
The three incumbents are joined in the November election by Bob Miller, who scooped up 206 Republican votes or 24% of the total. He edged out John Cobaugh's 190 primary votes (22%) Tuesday night.
Miller and Cobaugh could not be reached leading up to or after the election.
May is seeking his second term in the fall.
In his first term, May said he started a diversity committee on the council, and furthering that cause would be his priority if he is elected to a second term, he said.
"I'd like to see more effort on bringing diversity into the borough," he said. "If i were voted to a second term in the fall, I hope we can implement plans. My goal is we work on social issues together now."
