Three people were jailed on Wednesday after authorities seized drugs and money from a home on Maple Avenue, Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan and the state Attorney General announced on Thursday.
Authorities executed a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of Maple Avenue and seized 17 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,500 and $11,673 in currency.
Arrested were Charlotte C. Dent, 55, of the 200 block of Maple Avenue; Earl A. Johnson, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island; and Anthony T. Davenport, 25, of Columbus, Ohio. All face multiple drug charges.
They were arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and send to Cambria County Prison.
Bond for Johnson and Davenport was set at $150,000 each. Dent is being held on $100,000 bond.
The Cambria County Drug Task Force, Sheriff’s Department, Special Emergency Response Team and FBI Safe Street Task Force participated in the investigation along with Johnstown and Richland Township police.
