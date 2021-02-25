A regional cardiology physician group is expanding with new offices at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings.
Cardiology Associates of Altoona, LLP, has existing locations in Altoona, Everett and Roaring Spring. Its affiliations include UPMC Altoona, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Tyrone Hospital and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
The Miners office physicians are Drs. Michael Larkin, Kasaiah Makam and Hany Shanoudy, who are board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiologists.
“We treat patients with coronary artery disease, blood pressure issues, high cholesterol, abnormal heart rate, valve diseases and malformations, heart pain, vascular diseases, diabetic-related artery issues, and related issues throughout the entire body,” Shanoudy said. “We strive to keep patients as comfortable and informed as possible during the time spent with us for their heart or vascular system consultation, treatment and follow-up appointments.”
Services include nuclear stress testing, echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, pacemaker and Holter monitoring, cardiac electrophysiology and peripheral vascular disease care.
“We are pleased that the cardiology group chose to expand their practice and serve the Conemaugh Miners community,” said Jessica Svidergol-
Peterman, Miners chief nursing officer. “The quality care that they provide, along with their expertise, will ensure that Conemaugh Miners continues to fulfill our mission of making communities healthier.”
The office can be reached at 814-247-3204.
