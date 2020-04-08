HASTINGS – Two men from Philadelphia and one man from Cambria County will stand trial on drug charges after authorities seized more than $9,000 in methamphetamine, heroin and other narcotics from a Northern Cambria apartment.
Daequan James Williams, 22, and Desmond Maurice Harvey, 24, both of Philadelphia, were held for court on Tuesday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
Phillip Lee Schlereth Jr., 50, of the 800 block of Maple Avenue, Northern Cambria, waived his right to a preliminary hearing the same day.
According to a criminal complaint, Cambria County detectives armed with a search warrant raided Schlereth’s apartment on Feb. 25.
Detectives seized 88.3 grams of crystal meth worth $8,830, 1.4 grams of heroin worth $300, 1.2 grams of crack cocaine worth $120 and suboxone strips worth $200.
Detectives also found $2,045 in suspected drug money.
The trio had agreed “that they would set up shop and sell methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine and suboxone,” the complaint said.
Williams, Harvey and Schlereth are being held in Cambria County Prison.
