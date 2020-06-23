Three Philadelphia men face drug charges after a raid Tuesday in Johnstown.
Ricky Mason, 27; Tamir Sameer, 22; and Ameer Jones, 18, were arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Rick Varner.
The arrests came after the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police and state attorney general’s office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Barron Avenue in Johnstown.
Investigators found 1,534 ecstasy pills, 16.4 grams of heroin, 31 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of crystal methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana, along with $1,934 in cash. Street value of the drugs is about $23,000, said Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.
The investigation and arrests also involved FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Richland Township police, Cambria County detectives and Cambria County sheriff’s office.
Each suspect was charged with four counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, four counts of drug possession and four counts of conspiracy. Mason was also charged with tampering with evidence and Jones was charged with giving false information to the police.
All three were taken to Cambria County Prison.
Bail was originally set at $125,000 each, but online court documents show it was raised to $325,000 each because the men are considered flight risks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.