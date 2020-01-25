Three people fell through thin ice on Saturday afternoon at Lake Rowena in Ebensburg, authorities said.
All three were able to get out of the water and back onto the ice, said Chief Mike Sheehan, of Ebensburg’s Dauntless Fire Company. Two of them were able to walk back to the shore on their own, but the third person had to be rescued by emergency responders and was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown as a precautionary measure.
The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. First responders at the scene included Dauntless firefighters, Ebensburg EMS personnel and water rescue team members from Jackson Township and East Taylor Township.
There is currently not much ice on Lake Rowena, and what little ice there is is very thin, so everyone should stay off for safety reasons, Sheehan said.
