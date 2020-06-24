U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said on Friday that the discovery in 2019 of more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a car at an Erie casino resulted in the indictment of an Indiana man and two others on a charge of violating federal drug laws.
Elvin Martinez-Montero, 25, of Indiana; Abenego Rodriguez-Suriel, 29, of Erie; and Dominique Marquise Levye, 31, of Los Angeles, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to Brady’s office.
Brady’s office alleged in a statement that the charges “relate to the seizure of over 30 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a car that had been transported on a car hauler from California and was seized in the parking lot of the Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie … on Aug. 9, 2019.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.