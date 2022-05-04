BOSWELL, Pa. – Three people were jailed after drug agents raided a home in Boswell and seized suspected heroin, methamphetamine, drug supplies and a gun, authorities said.
Members of the Somerset County Drug Task Force arrested Courtland James Smith, 25; Zoe Dora Elizabeth Getz, 23; and Jordan Michael O’Donnell, 31.
According to a complaint affidavit, Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Center Street on April 29 and reportedly found raw heroin, heroin packaging materials, methamphetamine, methamphetamine packaging materials, scales and spoons used in filling heroin stamp bags.
A firearm also allegedly was recovered.
The Drug Task Force impounded a vehicle and allegedly found a loaded Ruger 9mm firearm with a semi obliterated serial number under the front driver’s seat.
Smith, Getz and O’Donnell were arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail.
