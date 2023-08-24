JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three area municipalities received a combined total of more than $1 million in a recent round of state multimodal transportation funding.
Napier Township in Bedford County got $360,400 to rehabilitate Hammer Road Bridge with the goal of removing the span’s three-ton weight limit.
Middle Taylor Township received $330,000 for paving Teeter Road, Cub Street, South Taft Street and Duke Street.
Summerhill Township got $329,889 for improvements to Shaft Road.
“It’s a good thing for us because we don’t have the money to do it on our own,” Summerhill Township Supervisor Shirley Custer said.
The Shaft Road work will include “paving with base course and wearing course, installing guide rails, placing riprap at exit of cross pipes, final seeding and mulching, installing fence, increasing visibility at the intersection, and installing road signs,” according to a release sent out by the state on Thursday.
“This is for the safety of the people that are traveling the road because we have school buses on there, med-vans, typical traffic, fire department, ambulances and stuff,” Custer said. “It’s a safer road once we get it all done.”
In total, $49.6 million went toward 58 projects that will upgrade highways, bridges, bike and pedestrian areas, aviation facilities and ports in 37 counties.
“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a released statement. “Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a common-sense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently.”
