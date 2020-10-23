With the end of the first marking period approaching, students in three area schools, Blacklick Valley, Penn Cambria and Portage Area, will be transitioning to completely in-person learning Nov. 2.
“I believe that we are in a position to get the students back to full face to face as this is the best option educationally for most students, while being able to positively respond to any situations that would arise in the future,” Blacklick Valley Superintendent William Kanich said.
A hybrid model has been in place at his district for nearly two months, but that will be ending Nov. 2 when students in all grades will resume in-person instruction.
Kanich said he has monitored the COVID-19 situation in the area and decided it was time to make the switch, although virtual learning will continue to be available for students uncomfortable with the return.
Factors considered in this decision include how Blacklick Valley handled its sole COVID-19 case – an instance occurred with an elementary staff member in early October – and how neighboring schools already teaching in-person five days per week have dealt with the same issue.
“I anticipate a fairly easy transition, however with any change there will be challenges that come up, and I am confident that we will be able to address those challenges successfully,” Kanich said.
The school day will run as it did during the hybrid model and there will be early dismissal on Fridays.
High school students will be let out at 12:30 p.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
Kanich said he’s confident that if another case were to arise, the school community would handle it well because everyone has already participated in hybrid learning and the elementary moved to and from fully remote education when the case occurred.
Penn Cambria and Portage Area school districts are moving to face-to-face instruction in November as well.
Portage students will be transitioning to a normal schedule throughout the month of November, according to a letter from Superintendent Eric Zelanko Thursday.
Those in kindergarten through eighth grade will begin face-to-face learning the same date as Blacklick, while those in ninth through 12th grades will gradually return throughout the month.
“If there was ever a risk and reward situation, this is it,” Zelanko said in the letter.
For students in ninth through 12th grades who are enrolled in Admiral Peary Vo-Tech, classes will be held in-person five days per week beginning Nov. 2.
An option of attending the same schedule will continue to be available for those with an individualized education program and all other students in those grades will continue a hybrid schedule.
“Green” and “White” groups will continue to alternate Wednesdays, but for a full day of school instead of half.
Come Nov. 9, learners in ninth and 10th grades will be able to attend all five days of the week in-person.
Those in 11th and 12th grades can do the same starting Nov. 16 when all students will be able to attend school for the full week.
During this transition, students will have the option to remain in a remote learning module, and when the buildings are completely open, they will be able to continue to operate under the hybrid model using the “Green” and “White” system.
At Penn Cambria, students in grades fifth through 12th will join the pre-K through fourth-grade learners in a five day per week, face-to-face schedule Nov. 2, according to an Oct. 14 letter from Penn Cambria Superintendent William Marshall.
The district had planned this move earlier in the month, but confirmed it at the October committee meeting.
“All families should be aware that in the event of positive cases, the district may need to close specific classrooms, schools, and/or the district and move to full remote learning,” Marshall said in the message.
“If this is necessary, we will notify all families via our global calling system. The District is very aware of the recent rise of cases in Cambria County and we are actively monitoring the situation.”
Similar messages of caution were shared by Kanich and Zelanko.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.