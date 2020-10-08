Three prominent Cambria County businesswomen were recently named to positions with statewide organizations involved in redevelopment.
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar was appointed to the position of second vice president of the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, which represents more than 700 authorities that cover a range of services from wastewater treatment to parking. Part of her role will be to chair the legislative and conference committees.
Komar is scheduled to assume the presidency in 2022.
“PMAA serves hundreds of municipal authorities across the commonwealth and therefore sets policy that affects tens of thousands of citizens,” Komar said. “It has been a privilege to serve on the PMAA board, as the Region 6 director, the past three years, and I’m very honored to now serve in the role as a second vice president.
Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates and a member of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority board, has been named to a position on the PMAA Board of Directors, as a regional director for municipal authorities in Cambria, Bedford, Somerset, Blair, Clearfield, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana and Juniata counties.
PMAA Executive Director Doug Bilheimer said Komar and Radovanic “bring so much to our association” and pointed out that “their energy and enthusiasm is contagious” in a press release statement.
Renee Daly, Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County executive director, was appointed to the Pennsylvania Association of Housing & Redevelopment Agencies board of directors, which provides products and services for the housing and community development industries.
“She has hit the ground running, already proving to be a valuable asset to our Professional Development Committee, bringing fresh ideas for training topics on issues that are relevant from their perspective,” PAHRA Executive Director Kelly Hicks said.
Komar added: “Having Greater Johnstown and Cambria County represented at the state level within these associations is exceedingly important, and to have three local businesswomen receive these appointments is unprecedented.”
