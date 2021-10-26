JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three people were found dead Monday morning at a residence in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, county Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Police were called to a home on Baiker Street at the Cover Hill/Daisytown line at 11:40 a.m., Lees said.
A man and woman were found deceased inside the home and a second man was found deceased inside a camper that was parked inside a barn not attached to the house, he said.
All were adults and were related, Lees said.
Their names and cause of deaths are being withheld until after an autopsy is performed Tuesday at ForensicDX in Windber, he said.
A person affiliated with the Cambria County Agency on Aging notified authorities, Lees said.
