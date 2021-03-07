Greg Schilling Jr., a Cambria County Emergency Management Agency public safety specialist, monitors screens displaying information about the new Cambria Alert and Response Engagement System (CARES) on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Ebensburg. The system went live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and has yet to be used to alert residents, but the number of county residents who have signed up to get alerts – almost 9,000 as of Friday – has exceeded officials’ expectations, said EMA coordinator Art Martynuska.