Penn State senior Dan Mele’s THON initiation occurred during his freshman year as a hospitality team member.
As a sophomore, Mele applied to become a captain for the organization’s public relations committee. Last year, he served as one of its social media captains.
Mele, a senior, will conclude his student THON experience this week as the event’s public relations director. Clearly, the experience has meant something to him.
“Over the past 45 years, THON has been something that every aspect of the university can come together for and stand in solidarity,” Mele said. “For our mission, whether you’re a part of Greek life, or if you’re a part of athletics, we all can come together for one common mission, and that’s eradicating childhood cancer.”
The year-long fundraising campaign, run by 16,500 student volunteers, has helped more than 4,000 families and generated $168 million to be used in the battle against childhood cancer since its founding in 1973.
That first year, when former IFC President Bill Lear proposed a dance marathon to raise money for a worthwhile cause, more than $2,000 was raised.
For the past several years, that number has surpassed $10 million. Last year, $10.6 million was raised.
Lewisburg resident Christine DeLauter, a 1994 PSU alumni, said her THON memories are the most emotional she has from her days at the school.
“It was by far one of the best experiences I have had in my life – being a part of something so special and so big,” DeLauter said.
The sole beneficiary is Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. Funds raised cover medical bills and further research at the hospital.
“No family ever has to see a bill of any kind,” said Mele. “Whether those are large bills or something as simple as gas cards.”
Approximately 70% of the money raised goes toward research.
“The work being done at the hospital does have a global impact, which is really awesome,” said Mele.
THON counts Pepsi, Nike, Geico, Microsoft and other national brands as corporate sponsors, Mele said. The effort also has received a groundswell of support from the Central Pennsylvania region.
“We are really fortunate to partner with a lot of businesses, both chain and corporate businesses, as well as smaller local businesses within the Centre County community,” Mele said.
“From in-kind donation for food and supplies to financial contributions for sponsoring events and matching fundraising days.
“The community really sees the importance of THON and the Penn State community, and we’re really fortunate that when new businesses come to town, some of them actually do outreach to us first.”
Mark Rudloff, an associate director with Penn State’s Office of Giving, began working with THON in 2000. Rudloff said THON at the time of his arrival raised around $2 million a year.
While Rudloff and other university advisers are involved with the organization, he said they largely serve in advisory roles to the students.
“We basically work on their guidance,” Rudloff said.
“We let them come to us and ask us for help, and then that’s where we come in and say, ‘OK. Here’s some advice we can help you with.’ ”
Recent advancements in technology, such as crowdfunding, have made facilitating donations more seamless. Rudloff remembers a time when that wasn’t the case.
He said one of THON’s earlier financial evolutions came about from the suggestion and the assistance of a participant’s family member.
“A young lady who was associated with THON, her father owned a printing business,” Rudloff said. “Her father came back to the students of THON and said, ‘I have an idea for the envelopes you can use to solicit money.’ ”
A simple tweak to what THON used for its envelopes at the time developed into THONvelopes. The change propelled fundraising efforts to another level.
“We were all like, ‘This is a wonderful idea,’ ” Rudloff said.
“The gentleman donated the first round of THONvelopes, and THONvelopes have become a very significant part of THON’s fundraising efforts each year.”
Members of Penn State’s athletic communities have also played large roles as THON ambassadors. Athletic teams join their student counterparts as they compete during the 46-hour dance marathon.
Earlier this month, Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers donated $1,000 to THON’s 7K in 7 Days campaign. Chambers, who has four children ages 4 through 11, said he didn’t think twice when asked to contribute.
“I wanted to be a part of it, I wanted to be all in,” Chambers said. “More importantly, my wife did because we’re blessed with four healthy children. The kids are resilient. What the parents have to go through, I don’t even want to think about it.
“But when I do, you want to do something, an act of kindness, in some sort of way. So when this was approached to me, I jumped all over it.”
Chambers said the passion and pride exhibited by Penn State’s student body with THON is remarkable.
“What these students do with THON for kids with cancer still continues to blow my mind after eight and a half years,” Chambers said. “I think it’s amazing.”
Thanks to Pennsylvania Senate Resolution 293, introduced by Sen. Thomas H. Killion (R-Chester and Delaware), Feb. 17-23 has been designated “THON Week” in Pennsylvania.
The legislation, in part, reads, “WHEREAS, THON 2020, Journey Together, celebrates a year-long fundraising and awareness campaign, sustained by more than 16,500 student volunteers who donate more than 5 million hours of their own time.”
While the hours and demands for volunteers are countless, they pale in comparison to the memories all involved will create as they work to enrich the lives of others.
“It’s a really important organization not only for the students but also for the faculty and staff,” Mele said.
“We’re really fortunate to have the support of the university with this, and we understand that when people look back on their time with Penn State. … They think about their time with THON, and how special it was to them.”
For more information about THON or to donate, visit www.thon.org.
