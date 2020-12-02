U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, was selected by the Republican Steering Committee to serve as the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee in the 117th Congress that will begin in January.
“As a lifelong resident of a small town in rural Central Pennsylvania and the descendant of a long line of dairy farmers, I am incredibly humbled to have been elected by my Republican colleagues to be their leader on the House Agriculture Committee in the 117th Congress,” Thompson said in a press release. “The challenges ahead of us are considerable, but we will continue to put farm families first and ensure our country has the most safe and affordable food supply chain on the planet.”
Thompson is currently the ranking member of the Agriculture Committee’s General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee. He also serves on two other subcommittees – Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research, along with Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.
