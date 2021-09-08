Providing flexibility in educational opportunities and workforce development was an overarching theme during a roundtable discussion hosted Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, at Penn Highlands Community College in Richland Township.
Participants touched upon the urban/rural divide, broadband, education funding, apprenticeships and other subjects during the conversation that lasted about 90 minutes.
“It’s really a great opportunity to have some real meat-and-potatoes kind of discussion on workforce because he’s obviously in a position where he can impact the future directions with specific legislation,” said Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries. “I think the message today was to keep it as flexible as possible so that the rural regions can benefit just as much as the urban regions. I think there was a lot of opportunity to connect with him on that subject. He gets it. It was a great discussion.”
Thompson emphasized the importance of having educational institutions and businesses operating together in the area of workforce development.
“I would integrate the Department of Labor with the Department of Education – I’d probably throw in the Small Business Administration – because the purpose of education is to prepare people to take a gainful employment place within our communities, within our businesses, within our economy,” said Thompson, a Republican who represents the 15th Congressional District.
“Sometimes I think we’ve failed to do that and do that really well. I think we do better at it now, but we’ve got a long ways to go.”
He would like to see the federal Pell Grants program expanded to include more forms of post-secondary education, other than primarily only being used for undergraduate students who display an exceptional financial need.
“When it comes to Pell, it’s something I’ve always been very supportive of that certificate programs, less-than-full-degree programs, specialization certifications should be Pell-eligible,” Thompson said. “Pell is about – I think, I believe – making future opportunities accessible through education. The fact that we arbitrarily limit that to certain numbers, certain quantities is just wrong. The students that we’re launching out of career and technical education, and certifications and specializations are making really good money, and they’re further ahead because they’re coming out without a student debt the size of a mortgage with no house to show for it.”
Penn Highlands Community College President Steven Nunez said changing the eligibility would be a “big deal.”
“I’ll use my own son as an example,” Nunez said. “My son took a couple welding classes at a community college. Went from $12 an hour to $18 an hour within like 12 weeks or something. That wasn’t Pell-eligible. So he had me. I was his Pell grant in that particular case.
“There are so many folks that just cannot afford to go to college, and they can’t go to college and support themselves. Or, if they try to go to college, then they can’t work as much, so then there’s that deficit.”
Increased educational opportunities could benefit communities in numerous ways, Thompson said.
“In rural areas, we’re a little short on students, right,” Thompson said. “My congressional district lost more population in the past 10 years than any other in Pennsylvania. I’ve lost actually 90,000 constituents. I blame part of that on some attacks on natural gas. I’m not going to name names. But it kind of chased people away and people relocated. There’s a lot of factors out there actually.
“So leveraging resources, bringing (students) into those career and technical education schools, not only is that beneficial to the students for all the reasons talked about – those semester hours, that preparation on the college level that they may get – but it actually could help to save those schools, save that infrastructure.”
