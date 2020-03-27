The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is in place.
As part of a voice vote on Friday, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, supported the emergency $2 trillion package designed to help workers, businesses and medical professionals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hours later, President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act, which had been previously passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate.
“Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Americans need assurances from the federal government,” said Thompson, who represents the 15th Congressional District, which includes most of Cambria County. “Today we took a giant step toward providing what certainty we can. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act delivers resources to save lives, save jobs and save the American economy. Together, with the Trump Administration, state and local leaders, the private sector, and most importantly our neighbors and communities, we will continue to support American families during this challenging time and we will prevail.”
Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 United States citizens, resulting in at least 1,500 deaths, including 22 in Pennsylvania.
Business shutdowns across the nation have resulted in 3.3 million new unemployment claims and the stock market plummeting.
In response, the CARES Act includes:
• $300 billion in direct payments to citizens
• $600 per week in federal unemployment compensation for laid-off workers
• $500 billion in credit lines for large businesses
• $100 billion for hospitals involved in dealing with coronavirus cases
• $350 billion in loans for small businesses
“As our nation fights a war against an invisible enemy, it is more important than ever for Congress to support the American families, workers, small businesses, and frontline health care workers bearing the brunt of this public health crisis,” said Joyce, whose 13th Congressional District includes all or part of Cambria, Bedford, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. “We cannot allow the coronavirus to shut down the American Dream. The CARES Act will deliver compassionate, targeted relief for the American people as we battle coronavirus, as well as safeguard our economy.
“This legislation will provide immediate income for American families in the face of this crisis. It also will sustain small businesses during this unprecedented pause by helping them make payroll and keep their workers employed.”
