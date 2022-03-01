JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday was sharply divided along party lines locally and across Pennsylvania, as is usually the case nowadays regarding policies and visions for the nation’s future.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, and U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, offered criticism.
Thompson accused Biden, a Democrat, of trying “to rewrite history this evening, glossing over the fact that Americans are facing real hardships, with record high inflation impacting family budgets.”
“Mr. Biden owns this energy crisis, which is the direct result of his administration crippling domestic production, making us more vulnerable to global market fluctuations such as those caused by Russian aggressions in Ukraine,” Thompson said. “Releasing emergency stockpiles of oil on the eve of the State of the Union Address should not be celebrated – it’s temporary and not a comprehensive energy policy.”
Thompson added: “No amount of grandstanding or revisionist history is going to change the fact that the American people have a starkly different view from the president on the direction of our country.”
Joyce said Biden has “signaled his commitment to put the interests of the radical, socialist wing of his party ahead of the urgent needs of our families and communities.”
“From rising energy costs to an influx of illegal migrants and drugs crossing our southern border, President Biden failed to offer serious, actionable solutions to address these real and urgent crises,” Joyce said. “We need leadership that will deliver results – not empty campaign promises – and we need a vision that will empower – not burden – American parents, innovators and job creators to achieve their true potential.”
Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills issued a statement, saying Biden “showed his strong leadership and hopeful vision for the future of our nation. Since he took office, we have already seen record-breaking progress in the fight to create more good-paying jobs for Pennsylvania families with the highest-ever job growth in one year.
“As he said (on Tuesday), it’s all hands on deck to fight global rising costs and stand up for democracy around the world – but Republicans are committed to raising taxes on half of Americans, have failed to put forward a plan to lower costs, and continue to stay silent as their leaders heap praise on Vladimir Putin.”
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, added: “President Biden said it best himself tonight. We need to be making more things in America, and I couldn’t agree more.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, said Biden “inherited a sluggish economy and a deadly pandemic.”
“Since then, our nation has made great progress, and as President Biden said (on Tuesday), the state of our union is strong,” Casey said. “After two long years, we are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to President Biden’s leadership getting shots into arms, reopening schools and getting people back to work. The American Rescue Plan helped jumpstart our economy, put cash in people’s pockets and lifted millions of children out of poverty.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said Biden, in his opinion, started with “a good message about Ukraine.”
“I hope that his actions match his rhetoric and he will impose the comprehensive sanctions against Russia that I and my Republican colleagues have urged,” Toomey said.
But Toomey felt “the president then went on to rehash a mostly partisan, liberal wish list, including the tax-and-spend agenda that recently failed in Congress.
“Tonight was an opportunity for the president to turn a new page towards the unity he promised our country when he first took office, but unfortunately, Americans got more of the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.