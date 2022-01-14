JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owner of Galliker Dairy Co., one of the Johnstown area’s most iconic businesses, received a posthumous tribute from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson on Wednesday.
Thompson, a Republican whose 15th Congressional District includes part of Cambria County, gave a one-minute speech about Louis Galliker III from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Galliker oversaw the family business for 53 years, including through the 1977 flood and the decline of the steel industry that reshaped the region’s entire economy.
He grew Galliker’s distribution footprint beyond Pennsylvania into parts of 10 states and expanded its workforce to 350 people.
Here is the transcript of the speech given by Thompson, ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture:
“I rise today to honor the life of Lou Galliker, longtime president of the Galliker Dairy Company, who passed away in December surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old.
“The Galliker Dairy Company is a third-generation, family-owned regional dairy company headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania since 1914. Lou was chairman and president for more than half a century. He turned his family’s dairy business into one of the largest enterprises in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region.
“Galliker Dairy distributes ice cream, milk, iced tea and other beverages throughout several states.
“Mr. Speaker, Lou was a giant of the dairy world who served as a board member of the International Association of Ice Cream Manufacturers and as a president of the Quality Check’d independent dairy processors cooperative.
“He was equally devoted to the Johnstown community, which he served in various capacities over the years, as president of the Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Johnstown Jaycees, and a board member of several other organizations.
“Lou was always committed to the region’s success.
“Lou Galliker was an incredible force for good in the Johnstown region and he leaves a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. My prayers are with his family.”
