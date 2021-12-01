JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, spent a significant portion of time criticizing the Build Back Better agenda during an hour-long telephone town hall he hosted on Wednesday.
He voted against the legislation, championed by President Joe Biden, that recently passed the House of Representatives.
The $1.75 trillion spending plan includes $555 billion for climate-related projects and $400 billion for pre-K education, along with money for paid medical leave, health care, home care and housing, along with extended child tax credits.
Thompson, who represents the 15th Congressional District, called it an “outrageous piece of legislation” that every Republican opposed.
“One of my biggest criticisms is this bill was crafted behind closed doors and abandoned long-established House procedures when doing so,” Thompson said.
He described the bill as “like a socialist dream” that, in his opinion, will cause undue financial burdens on citizens and add to the size of the Internal Revenue Service.
BBB is now being considered by the Senate. Thompson said he hopes Republicans “hang together” and some Democrats vote against the proposal.
“Keep all those senators in your prayers,” Thompson said. “The BBB is still under review and under revision in the Senate.”
Thompson talked about various other subjects, including:
• COVID-19 vaccine mandates, specifically at health care facilities: “I am co-sponsor of a congressional review act to rescind (the) CMS (U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) vaccine mandate once and for all. This is not something, probably, that the Senate is going to be able to get 60 votes on, but it was the right thing to do to support this legislation.”
• Climate change: “It’s been said that if you really wanted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the world, American farmers, ranchers and foresters should produce more, and we export it overseas. I don’t shy away from the climate issue. I’m pretty proud of the fact of the role that rural America plays in making for a cleaner environment, taking greenhouse gases out of the air.”
