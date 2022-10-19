Lanny Frattare recapped the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1982 loss on the transistor radio by saying the nine-inning contest, won by Phillies ace Steve Carlton, took 1 hour and 58 minutes to play. The radio play-by-play announcer was the voice of summer, the vocal tone of the entire Pittsburgh sports scene for me.
Radio was a mysterious and welcoming occupier of my time and something I increasingly thought about as a career.
After just a few weeks past my 15th birthday, I answered a newspaper advertisement asking for volunteers to operate a Portage radio station.
The call would change my life forever.
On a gray afternoon, I walked into the woods behind Portage Area High School.
A path that had been worn out, undoubtedly by students looking to hide from the school and responsibilities. As I entered an open clearing, there it was ... a cinder-block shack with an imposing, steel-radio tower looming above.
The week prior, I had visited Bill Henderson, the new owner of the iconic-to-us WRML, 1470-AM. Long owned by the Wasko family, the business was obtained by Henderson and his family, who transplanted themselves from his native New Jersey for the prospect of broadcasting success. Except for a bare-boned, underpaid staff, he needed talent to keep the 500-watt daytime station on the air.
Enter an ambitious sophomore who dreamed of a life broadcasting baseball.
The roughly 24-foot by 24-foot shack (which remains virtually identical to this very day) was split into four separate areas. My Portage Area High School classmate, Bob Kodosky, had somehow beaten me to the air-chair and was the disc jockey after classes.
Among the carts and vinyl, Kodosky sat at the “board” – closest to the steel door that served as the only way in or out.
When he wasn’t smoking cigarettes, an aspiring police officer named Ken sat to Kodosky’s left and read news into a second microphone at the top of the hour. Thirty minutes later, I sat at the same second microphone desk and read sports articles word-for-word from that day’s edition of The Tribune-Democrat.
The area behind Kodosky was a crude waiting area and next to that was Henderson’s desk and office where he would bellow telephone conversations at full voice, even if any of us would switch the “On Air” light red.
My first read, live on microphone at 3:30 p.m., was a train wreck, but Henderson said nothing and didn’t show me the steel door. I did another at 4:30 p.m. and maybe 5:30 p.m. as soon thereafter our daytime station turned dark at dusk.
Months later, when Kodosky, a star athlete for every Portage sport left for basketball, I took over as DJ and played the same Glenn Fry and Carlos Santana songs throughout my time there. When Ken left for a job, I read news items straight from that day’s Johnstown Tribune.
My parents took turns picking me up from the radio station. The road leading to the shack resembled the landscape of the asteroid from “Armageddon,” so sometimes I walked down to meet them behind the school. They never once complained.
Somewhere along the line, Henderson bought a modular home, planted it next to the cinder-block shack and created a full-fledged radio station. I felt like a regular “Dr. Johnny Fever.”
I had joined the station too late to be considered for high school football broadcasts, but in 1983, Henderson asked if I was interested in serving as the play-by-play man for Mount Aloysius Junior College men’s basketball team. I was 16. After immediately accepting the assignment, the first thing I did was rush to Portage High’s library to borrow every book I could read pertaining to basketball.
Remarkably, I gained permission to leave school early during the week and ride to games with head coach Dave McCabe, who was a Portage teacher. We traveled in his enormous Lincoln at high rates of speed throughout western Pennsylvania to-and-from games.
A highlight was the Christmas tournament in Deep Creek, Maryland, where the team won its first-ever championship. That was my Al Michaels “Do You Believe In Miracles” moment.
While I was with the Mounties, the Portage Area High School presented me with an Appreciation Award for the work I did covering sports, and my parents accepted on my behalf. Thankfully, both of my parents are still around to read this, and the significance of that resonates four decades later.
I finally got to call baseball games during my senior year in 1985. Another volunteer, Dennis Milavec, traveled from his home in Johnstown to broadcast Mustang games.
We avoided bees from a brimming nest in our broadcasting booth/equipment shack directly behind home plate.
Graduation and enrollment at California University of Pennsylvania followed.
There, broadcasting on radio and even television became the pastime of choice. The Vulcans basketball teams were competitive and I one again rode in gigantic vehicles to campuses all over the Keystone State.
Convinced I had a face for radio, I never really pursued television, but fell into a different career altogether: writing.
I had dabbled with the Portage school newspaper but was surrounded by much better scribes. I wrote more in college, but always found myself in rooms with more polished correspondents.
Those late-afternoon trips to a dingy radio station trained me for sporadic jobs in the field and a 17-year career as a professional wrestling ring announcer; and more than 30-years of writing news, features and sports. Henderson added an FM station to his portfolio before selling and shuttering 1470 AM. He passed away last year after moving back to the Garden State.
Radio is a corporate entity today, which means small-town tales like this can no longer be told.
While I never replaced Lanny Frattare, he is a friend.
The point of all of this is, never give up on your dreams, even after 40 years. Someone may be reading this word-for-word from The Tribune-Democrat.
Thomas S. Leturgey, a Portage native, who worked for more than a dozen radio stations, had work published in more than two dozen periodicals, and earned four Golden Quill Awards. He and his wife, Marion, live in Pittsburgh.
