JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thomas Buick GMC, 750 Eisenhower Blvd., Johnstown, is serving as a donation site for “Easter for Eli” baskets.
Baskets will be delivered to children who are hospitalized over the Easter holiday.
Donation items include toys, blankets, hates, socks, slippers, puzzles, card games, books, jewelry kits, art supplies and small board games.
No food or candy will be accepted.
Baskets should be labeled for the appropriate age group – 0-3, 4-5, 9-12 and 14-17.
Information: www.easterforeli.com.
