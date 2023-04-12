Thomas Buick GMC, 750 Eisenhower Blvd., Richland Township, is hosting an event through April 22 to fill the Humane Society of Cambria County’s new van with donations for the shelter.
Items needed include dog and cat food, cleaning supplies for the shelter and gift cards.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a pet adoption and ribbon-cutting event for the van will be held at the dealership.
For more information and a list of items needed, visit www.facebook.com/ThomasBuickGMC.
