JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Joyce Foster of Johnstown loaned several of her family’s nativities to be on display at the Festival of the Nativity, which continued Saturday night at First Presbyterian church in downtown Johnstown.
Foster's items including a golden three kings created in the late 1960s or early 1970s by a neighbor for her parents.
“I wish that more people knew about this because it’s really been our church’s gift to the community," she said, "and the people who do know about this event say that it’s really the beginning of the Christmas season.
"And we always do it at the beginning of Advent and it makes me feel really good to be able to share that.”
The event, which is in its 38th year, features more than 200 nativities from over the world that are donated to be displayed during the event – along with musical entertainment.
“This year’s really special after not having it for COVID and to do it in a new way and yet it’s the same story,” Pastor Alice Tondora said. “It has been very meaningful for people to be able to share the spirit gift to the community and say we’re back.”
Tondora said that this year the Nativities were laid out like museum displays.
“They started with the angel appearing to Mary and you move through and it ends with the exodus to Egypt and you learn a little bit from a fact sheet at each section,” she said.
Tondora said that many people say that the event gives them the Christmas spirit.
“I think the biggest thing (of the event) is that we’re telling the story of Jesus’ birth again and people always say, 'This makes my Advent, my Christmas, this really gives me the spirit so that I can enjoy the season,' " Tondora said. "And that really sticks with people when people talk about that often with members of the church."
