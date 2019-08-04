Sunshine, water, music and food made a great combination on Sunday as the St. Vincent de Paul annual Rubber Duck Race and Family Fun Day took place at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
The annual fundraiser, which is highlighted by several races in the Stonycreek River, benefits the Family Kitchen and serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit organization.
“Today we have music, food, games of chance, races – it’s a good day,” said Georgia Lehman, community relations specialist with St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families.
While the exact amount raised during the event was unknown, Lehman said more than $10,000 had already been raised leading into the afternoon’s activities.
“Last year, we made about $32,000, and we are hoping to exceed that this year,” Lehman said.
The Family Day event was filled with musical entertainment provided by DJ J.R. McAfee and Lux & Company.
Children’s games, face painting and food vendors also added to the event’s atmosphere.
Caribbean Grill Chef Legend Marchan was one of several food vendors on hand for the fundraiser. The local businessman caught up with The Tribune-Democrat while serving up some of his Caribbean cuisine.
“We try to help out as much as possible here in the community,” Marchan said. “Anything we can do to help somebody, we basically do for them, because this same community supports us.”
Also in attendance enjoying the afternoon sunshine was Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky.
Chernisky, who participated in last year’s celebrity race down the Stonycreek River, said he was pleased to see such a wonderful turnout for this year’s fundraiser.
“This is a great day, Chernisky said. “It shows off Sandyvale, and it’s a great cause to feed the need at the food pantry.
“There’s people coming together in Cambria County and the city of Johnstown, trading memories, having fun and raising money,” he said.
“There’s a lot of good things happening at a great place.
“When people say there’s not anything to do in Cambria County and in our region, that is foolish talk.
“Today is another example of that.”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic agreed with Chernisky. Similar to the county commissioner, Janakovic also participated in last year’s celebrity race, and while he wasn’t in this year’s race, he was more than happy to see another great turnout.
“It’s just another great event throughout the summer for a more-than-worthy cause, helping those in need, helping the community,” Janakovic said.
“And you can see today we have not only the volunteers, but people who are here to participate and to observe.
“Kudos to all of the organizations involved in making this happen.”
Taking second place in the celebrity race was Tribune-Democrat reporter Dave Sutor.
Sutor, a Johnstown resident, said he was excited to race down the river for a good cause.
“It was good to come out and help the food pantry. They do a lot of good here in town,” Sutor said. “This raised a lot of money, and it’s going to help the people in the community who need just to get a meal every once in a while.
“So I was glad to come out and help in a fun way,” he said.
“I got to float down the river on a nice summer day, so you can’t beat that.”
