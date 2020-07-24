A new Johnstown company is making its mark in the world of website design for small businesses in the local area and nationwide.
Webify founder Andy Barrows, 30, has a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Penn State, specializing in web design and development. He also completed post-graduate work for web design and development through Lambda School of Web Design.
He was born and raised in Spring Grove, near York, and lived in the eastern part of the state before he moved to Johnstown four years ago.
Barrows owns and operates his own web content management system, rivaling the widely used WordPress and Wix platforms.
As a web development company operating its own platform, Webify is able to produce business websites and online stores for e-commerce quickly, said the Southern Alleghenies Planning Commission’s Ben Mazur.
Mazur and the Southern Alleghenies Planning Commission’s business services division provided Webify with a marketing plan in preparation for the company opening in January.
“Webify has something other web design companies do not have,” said Mazur, a communications and marketing specialist.
“I like to research what unique benefits a company can give to clients before I work on a marketing plan. Looking at Webify, it was a no-brainer.”
Mazur said the company can give businesses an online presence in a matter of days and at a dramatically lower cost than some content management systems.
“When we were first talking to Andy, I said there is a potential – he could have just licensed the technology, called it Webify, and other website development companies would buy it,” Mazur said. “I told him he could make millions and millions of dollars, but he said, ‘No, I really want something out there that helps local businesses. The region always treated me right.’
“He had a grand vision, not to make a lot of money, but to help as many businesses as possible.”
The Webify platform was built to be ready to use by the company’s designers.
The fact that it’s preprogramed saves time and, in turn, costs, Barrows said.
“We pass those savings right onto the customer,” he said.
“A website doesn’t need to be $2,000 to $5,000 to be good.”
‘Gave them a solution’
The company opened in January at 319 Washington St., on the third floor of the Penn Traffic building.
From that office, Webify grew nationally first. The company received business leads from a match-making site where Webify advertised its web development capabilities.
“That’s how they developed national business, but they didn’t have a local presence,” Mazur said. “No one knew who they were until COVID hit.”
The company was stymied in March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced widespread temporary business shutdowns.
Webify closed for a couple of weeks while Barrows jumped through the hoops necessary for the state to deem the business “essential.”
Webify was approved as an essential business, and it lived up to that status.
Small businesses needed an online presence to generate revenue as their physical operations were curbed and customers quarantined.
“Webify gave them a solution at a cost that is dramatically less costly than other content management systems out there,” Mazur said.
‘Timing was great’
The company established Johnstown clients and employees through networking with Johnstown Area Regional Industries and the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Webify was one of the latest companies to join the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, networking with local businesspeople at the chamber’s Feb. 5 dinner, shortly before things started to change, chamber President Amy Bradley said.
“They were so excited to be chamber members,” Bradley said. “They were enthusiastic and stoked to get out and meet people.”
Webify became a silver lining story.
“Their timing was great,” Bradley said. “They offer a service that has become very important to business owners. They’ve done a really nice job of reaching out to companies and offering to set up online stores, transitioning businesses amid COVID and offering payment plans and working with small businesses to help them through these challenging times.”
Since Cambria and surrounding counties entered the green phase in June, Webify’s clients have increased.
“We are continuing to hire and grow,” Barrows said.
“Everything stabilized last month. When we went to the green phase, we had restaurants reaching out and asking us if we could put them online. We have a national reach currently: my inbox is full on a daily basis with requests. People are coming out of hiding to prepare their business for another pandemic or another wave of COVID. They want to be able to do business online so that they can support their families.”
Webify recently hired five new employees for a sales team.
“We are planning on hiring 25 more people this year,” Barrows said. “And next year’s growth, as long as COVID is held at bay, will be double that.”
He’s simultaneously planning his first step in national expansion, too, in the St. Louis, Missouri, area.
“There’s a lot of small businesses there,” he said. “It’s similar in look and feel to Johnstown. We want to help out underprivileged communities.”
‘Major career change’
Many of Webify’s employees were displaced from jobs during COVID-19 shutdowns.
Stephen Anna, 21, of Nanty Glo, was a programmer at a local company for three years.
But he saw signs that cutbacks would be imminent. And the coronavirus forced Anna to make a career move.
“I didn’t think I’d ever leave my industry,” he said.
In March, he began taking online courses for sales.
Then, he saw that Webify was hiring.
“There’s not a whole lot of people hiring. I was lucky to find them,” he said.
“I am hoping this job develops. I know this company is going places and doing great things.”
Angela Rich, 49, of Johnstown, previously worked for 18 years as an office manager for a construction company, and she also has experience doing a lot of bartending.
“This was a major career change,” she said.
At Webify, she coordinates client services between Webify’s sales team and web design team.
“I found a job posting with a very general description,” she said.
“But, I thought, ‘That’s the job and I’m going to get it,’ even though I had no idea what the company was or what it was about.”
Webify is increasing its reach day by day, Barrows said.
“We are trying to make a difference in people’s lives and the community around us,” Barrows said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.