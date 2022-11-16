JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two Johnstown women will stand trial, accused of assaulting a school bus matron, while a third suspect refuses to surrender, prompting a call to federal marshals, authorities said.
Zaneta L. McDowell, 29, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, and Kashonda Shavonne Roberts, 34, of Solomon Homes, waived their right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
A third suspect, Rose Lee Hughes, 29, fled to Philadelphia, and refuses to surrender.
“She was supposed to turn herself in,” School Resource Officer Don Hess said. “Unfortunately, she did not.”
McDowell, Roberts and Hughes allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown’s Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched a bus matron in the head and face.
The attack was captured by a bus security camera.
The bus matron was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
McDowell and Roberts are being held in Cambria County Prison on $125,000 percentage bond.
Johnstown police are reaching out to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate Hughes, Hess said.
