The Somerset area woman is now the third person charged in a group beating of a 21-year-old man who was struck with brass knuckles and threatened with a gun April 19, according to state police.
Investigators said Nichole Cramer, 29, the girlfriend of one of two accused assailants in the case, hit the Somerset Borough man in the face while his hands were tied behind his back.
“Cramer proceeded to yell at the victim ... because she alleged the victim ruined her and boyfriend Eric Flamm’s anniversary,” Trooper John Wogan wrote in an information release to media.
Police have indicated as many as five people struck the man after he was taken to a Glades Pike party by two acquaintances.
Once he arrived, police allege he was tied up and choked by Charles Sleasman Jr., 24, of Plum, who also struck him “repeatedly” with brass knuckles, Wogan wrote.
Flamm is accused of striking the man with a belt.
At one point, Sleasman unloaded two rounds from a revolver, pointed a gun at the man and pulled the trigger and told him he was playing Russian roulette.
The 21-year-old man was “seriously injured,” receiving a broken jaw and other wounds from the attack, state police said.
“Sleasman then threatened to kill the victim if he reported the incident to police,” Wogan wrote.
The incident was initially reported to Somerset police on Tuesday and then referred to state police once investigators learned the attack occurred outside the borough limits.
Cramer faces charges of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
Sleasman, of the 6500 block of Glades Pike, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited offensive weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Flamm, of the 800 block of East Main Street, is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
Sleasman is being held on $150,000 bond. Flamm is being held on $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.