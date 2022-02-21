WINDBER, Pa. – A third man was jailed on Sunday, accused of burglarizing a Mine 40 home last month and making off with $2,000 in jewelry while the homeowner was in the hospital, authorities said.
Windber Borough police charged Allen John Ruffing Sr., 58, of the 900 block of Southview Avenue in Riverside with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Ruffing is the third person charged in connection with the Jan. 22 break-in.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the Mine 40 home for a reported burglary. When police arrived, they allegedly found jewelry and pills scatted on the floor.
The investigation allegedly showed that keys to a van, medication, coins and other jewelry were missing and that the homeowner was in the hospital.
Gerald Lynn Ramsdorfer, 36, of Windber, and Thomas Earl Hall, 23, of Johnstown, were charged earlier in connection with the crime.
They are accused of making off with a suitcase full of jewelry valued at around $2,000.
In the complaint affidavit filed against Ruffing, police questioned Hall, who reportedly implicated Ruffing. Ruffing allegedly was the get-away driver.
Ruffing was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Hall also is in Cambria County Prison.
Ramsdorfer is free after posting bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.