The third of 18 inmates charged in an October riot at Cambria County Prison was sentenced in Cambria County court on Wednesday.
Chad Stephen Lawhead, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in the Oct. 2 incident and was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months of probation.
Lawhead, Evan Whited, Cameron Cinko, Irish McCall, Quadir Neal, Malik Byers, Stephen Apostolu, David McCauley, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Jesse Ginter, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Joshua Quigley, Logan Mactavish, Jonathan Bierly, Andrew Colvin and Seth Long each were charged with riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct, according to a statement from District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer’s office at the time.
