Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.