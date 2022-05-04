JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thieves rifled through unlocked vehicles in Upper Yoder Township Monday night and Tuesday morning, making off with a firearm, a purse and some cash, authorities said.
Four vehicles on Rolling Hills Road, one on Coon Ridge Road and one on Derrick Lane were targeted, acting police Chief John Blake said.
“In most of these, they were walking down the street grabbing door handles,” he said.
“If they find one unlocked, they open the door and grab whatever they can. If the door is locked, they just keep moving.”
Blake said he is using the Neighbors app by Ring to remind township residents to lock their homes and vehicles and turn on porch lights at 9 p.m.
“Get into the routine of doing that around 9 every night to prevent things like this from happening,” he said.
Neighbors is a free app from Ring that provides real-time crime events and safety tips delivered to cellphones.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
