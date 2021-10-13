Vincent Zangaglia Conemaugh Township police chief

Vincent Zangaglia, shown Monday, June 3, 2019, was appointed the new police chief in Conemaugh Township, replacing Louis Barclay, who retired after 19 years in the position.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

TIRE HILL – Police are searching thieves who made off with copper wire and an air compressor from two construction sites in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.

Thieves cut the locks on trailers at a construction site on Woodstown Highway on Sept. 19 and stole a 200-foot spool of copper wire valued at $300 to $400, township police chief Vincent Zangaglia said.

The chief said the theft occurred at the site where a convenience store/gas station is being built.

Local scrap dealers are on the look-out for anyone trying to sell the copper wire wrapped in a rubber coating, Zangaglia said.

About a week later someone broke into a nearby trailer on state Route 601, taking an air compressor and hose where a two-story building was being constructed, he said.

"We're thinking the thefts could be related," Zangaglia said.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call township police at 814-288-1400 (extension 1), or the Somerset County non-emergency number at 814-445-1525.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you