BEDFORD, Pa. – State police in Bedford are asking the public’s help in finding the thieves who made off with more than $102,000 in tools from the Thomas Chevrolet dealership in Bedford Township.
Thieves entered the dealership on Aug. 3, targeting toolboxes containing Snap-On tools, troopers said. Stolen items include various mechanic tools valued at $97,877, a tool cart worth $610, a fifth-wheel trailer hitch valued at $790 and Reese Quick-Install Rails for a trailer hitch worth $790.
The suspects also stole a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was being repaired. The truck was later recovered in Hagerstown, Maryland, troopers said.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact state police Bedford station at 814-623-6133.
